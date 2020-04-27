Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry is still working hard to make the world a better place. The Duke of Sussex announced the launch of his new initiative HeadFIT to help military personnel and veterans improve and maintain their mental health. The online platform will provide service members with 24/7 access to professional advice and techniques for breathing, relaxation and more. "I've long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society," Prince Harry said in a statement. "For too long, we have been waiting for problems to arise then reacting to them. HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance using proven methods in sport science."

