Prince Harry will soon be appearing on TV screens across the world after recording a special message in honor of the 75th anniversary of the popular “Thomas The Tank Engine” series. The 35-year-old’s message sets the stage for “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine,” a new story that includes some of Harry’s famous royal relatives. The special episode is set to air in the US on Netflix on May 1, and on Channel 5’s “Milkshake” show in the UK on May 2.

