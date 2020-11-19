Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry keeps his military family close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex was spotted volunteering at the Compton VFW earlier this month for a weekly charity initiative called Operation Nourish, which packs and distributes food to local residents in need. Harry kept a low profile during his visit, donning a face mask and casual attire. The Walker Family Events Foundation snapped a photo of the 36-year-old for its Instagram page and described Harry as "humble and kind." The duke followed up his visit with another heartfelt gesture for his fellow servicemen and women. On Wednesday, Harry delivered a special message during the Stand Up For Heroes virtual gala, reflecting on how his 10 years in the army shaped into the person he is today.

Appearing: