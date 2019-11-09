Prince Harry Joins Meghan Markle In Ditching This Royal Tradition

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the same page! The Duke of Sussex followed in his wife's footsteps at a reception for the Invictus Games when he shut his own car door upon arrival. Royals typically have their car doors opened and closed by a personal protection officer or member of their staff, but Harry ditched protocol with the casual gesture about a year after Meghan made headlines for closing her own car door for her first official solo engagement at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Appearing: