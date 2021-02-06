Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is ready for his close-up! The Duke of Sussex was seen smiling atop a double-decker bus with pal James Corden in Los Angeles on Friday and yes, it seems singing was involved. A source tells People magazine that the pair was indeed working on a COVID-safe "Carpool Karaoke" segment, sitting at least six feet apart while a masked camera crew documented their conversation. The outlet reports that Harry and James had a "great time" reuniting on camera, which should be no surprise considering their history. James and wife Julia Carey were even among the celebrity guests at Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding.

