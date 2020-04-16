Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their 11-month old son, Archie, are definitely spending lots of quality time together in Los Angeles, Harry revealed in a video conference call over the weekend in support of his patronage WellChild. The former senior royal sat down for a candid conversation with caretakers and parents of sick children in the UK, and opened up about how his own family is handling the pandemic after relocating to the U.S. Harry also praised the UK parents for their steadfast care despite what is arguably a very stressful time for them.

