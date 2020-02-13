Also available on the nbc app

Could Prince Harry be inking a deal with Goldman Sachs after his step back from senior royal duties? The Duke of Sussex is reportedly in talks with the investment banking company to be a guest speaker as part of their "Talks at GS" series. The series has previously featured big names like Gwyneth Paltrow and David Beckham, as well as the bishop at Harry and Meghan Markle's own wedding, Rev. Michael Curry. Variety reporter Audrey Yap gives All Access the details on this potential new development.

