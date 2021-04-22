Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is paying tribute to his late grandfather. In honor of Earth Day, the Duke of Sussex lent his voice to narrate a stunning new video for African Parks - and he clearly had Prince Philip on his mind. "On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energized to continue doing my part in this legacy," the 36-year-old said in a statement. "This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing."

