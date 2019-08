Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry was hands-on when it came to Meghan Markle's wedding prep! In an audio guide for Windsor Castle's new "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" exhibit, the newlyweds revealed that they went to Buckingham Palace together to pick out Meghan's bridal tiara with the Queen. Learn more about Harry and Meghan's recollection of the important day.

