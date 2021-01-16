Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is still healing from his family drama. One year after the Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals to start a new life in California, the decision has continued to be a painful topic within the monarchy. The couple's friend, journalist Tom Bradby, reportedly reveals in an upcoming ITV appearance that he believes Harry and Meghan are happier living in the states, but that doesn't mean there aren't ongoing tensions. "I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true," Bradby said, adding, "The whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone. It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage. … There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it's very difficult."

