Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spreading some New Year's cheer with a little help from baby Archie! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a compilation video celebrating all of the amazing things they accomplished in 2019 – the biggest of which was welcoming their firstborn son into the world. The video flashed through snippets of their year – from their trips to Morocco and South Africa to their run-in with Beyonce and Jay-Z at The Lion King premiere – and ended on a never-before-seen shot of Harry carrying Archie. "We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness," Harry and Meghan wrote in part alongside the video.

