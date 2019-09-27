Prince Harry Got A Subtle Shoutout In The 'Suits' Series Finale

Also available on the NBC app

After nine seasons, "Suits" finally came to an end – but not without sneaking in a royal shoutout to Prince Harry! In the finale, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) subtly brought up the prince during a wedding-day conversation with Louis (Rick Hoffman). Harry, of course, is married to Meghan Markle, who portrayed Rachel Zane on the show for seven seasons. The finale's Harry mention wasn't the first time "Suits" referred to Meghan's new chapter; back in the ninth season's premiere, Patrick J. Adams' Mike revealed that Rachel was doing unbelievably well.

