Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is showing off his Los Angeles view! The Prince stepped outside of his L.A. home to record a special video message for the AIDS 2020 Conference opening ceremonies, and the background of Harry’s video showed what appeared to be an abundance of trees surrounding his house. The 35-year-old is reportedly living in Tyler Perry’s mansion alongside his wife Meghan Markle and young son Archie.

Appearing: