Prince Harry is stepping back into the spotlight, for a good cause. The Duke of Sussex addressed an audience full of vaccinated frontline workers during Sunday’s taping of Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert. The event, which was recorded at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, marks the first public appearance for Harry, since his late grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral. Harry recently returned the California following the April 17th service. This is also the first time Harry has spoken out publicly since his, and his wife Meghan Markle’s shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose son Archie will be two on May sixth, are serving as the campaign chairs for the concert. Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child did not attend the event but Harry did and gave a impassioned message to the crowd about the need for better vaccine accessibility.

