Prince Harry is weighing in on steps to take when someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts. During a bonus town hall episode of his, and Oprah Winfrey’s, Apple TV+ series “The Me You Can’t See”, The Duke of Sussex shared what he’s learned about being there for someone who is experiencing feelings of wanting to end their life. “Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take,” he said. The revelation comes two months after Meghan Markle admitted in her and Prince Harry’s eye-opening interview with Oprah that she was having suicidal thoughts while six months pregnant with their son, Archie.

