Prince Harry Gives A Major Clue That He And Meghan Markle Are Thinking About Baby No. 2

Is Prince Harry already itching for baby no. 2? The royal dad and wife Meghan Markle just gave birth to son Archie this May, but the Duke of Sussex apparently asked some moms for advice about adding a second child during a surprise visit with military families this week. And as Archie is growing like crazy—he already has teeth!—we definitely wouldn’t mind another royal baby to look forward to.

