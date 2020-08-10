Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Prince Harry Gets Candid About Systemic Racism: ‘We Have To Go To The Root Of The Problem’

CLIP08/10/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is speaking out about systemic racism. The royal spoke to Rashad Robinson on Color of Change, where he got candid about systemic racism, hate online, people with privilege and people using that privilege for change, according to Color of Change. Rashad posted about the interview on Instagram writing, “I sat down to talk about online hate, compassion and taking action to make change with my friend Prince Harry this is a little teaser from a longer video we will release later — stay tuned. I’ve appreciated the support he and Meghan have provided to our efforts.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Prince Harry, duke of sussex, duchess of sussex, meghan markle, royal, Royals, Royalty
S2020 E04 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Would Candace Cameron Bure Ever Join ‘The Masked Singer’?
CLIP 11/27/20
Vanessa Lachey Doesn’t Get The Negativity About Turning 40: ‘It’s Been The Best Thing’
CLIP 11/27/20
Gina Kirschenheiter Wants Braunwyn Windham-Burke Off 'RHOC' Next Season | Housewives Nightcap
CLIP 11/26/20
Fantasia Barrino & Husband Kendall Taylor Expecting First Child Together
CLIP 11/25/20
Chris Pratt Reveals His Family Sometimes Needed Food Banks While Growing Up
CLIP 11/25/20
Twins Give Birth 90 Minutes Apart On Their 33rd Birthday
CLIP 11/25/20
Storm Reid On Her Friendship With 'Euphoria' Co-Star Zendaya: 'I Can Go To Her About Anything'
CLIP 11/25/20
Amy Adams Explains Why She Named Her 'Hillbilly Elegy' Wig 'Beaver'
CLIP 11/25/20
Christina Perri Suffers Loss Of Baby Girl During Third Trimester: 'Forever In Our Hearts'
CLIP 11/25/20
2020 Christmas Movie Breakdown: Dolly Parton, Mario Lopez, Kelly Rowland And More Stars In Must-Watch Holiday Movies
CLIP 11/25/20
Jinger Duggar Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jeremy Vuolo: Find Out Her Precious Name!
CLIP 11/25/20
Taylor Swift Reveals Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wrote Songs On ‘Folklore’
CLIP 11/25/20
Blake Horstmann & Ashley I. Say Noah Is Not The Villain Of The 'Bachelorette’ Despite Concern
CLIP 11/25/20
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Expecting First Child: 'Our Biggest Blessing'
CLIP 11/24/20
Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are 'Beyond Worried' As Both Parents Serve Prison Sentences (Report)
CLIP 11/24/20
Beyonce, Lady Gaga, BTS & More 2021 GRAMMY Nominations Snubs & Surprises
CLIP 11/24/20
John Travolta Celebrates Son Ben’s 10th Birthday With Rare Photo
CLIP 11/24/20
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Detail 'Complete & Utter Grief' Over Pregnancy Loss
CLIP 11/24/20
Tyra Banks Has A 'Strong Feeling' She Will Return To Host 'DWTS' Next Season
CLIP 11/24/20
Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits She's Ready For Kids With Boyfriend Jason Tartick After 'DWTS' Win
CLIP 11/24/20
Who Knows Melissa McCarthy Best: Ben Falcone Or Bobby Cannavale?
CLIP 11/23/20
Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Spills Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From 'Saved By The Bell'
CLIP 11/23/20
Alicia Silverstone’s 9-Year-Old Looks Unrecognizable After Cutting Off His Long Hair
CLIP 11/23/20
Miley Cyrus Reveals She's 'Back On Sobriety' After She 'Fell Off' During Pandemic
CLIP 11/23/20
Dr. Phil Admits He Once Locked Wife Robin In His Car Trunk
CLIP 11/23/20
Heather Dubrow's Daughter Max Reveals Why She Doesn't Want Sexuality To 'Define' Her
CLIP 11/23/20
Gigi Hadid Snuggles With Daughter In New Photo: ‘She’s Da Bestie’
CLIP 11/23/20
Candace Cameron Bure Proud Of Sex Life After Backlash For Handsy Husband Pic
CLIP 11/23/20
BTS Hopes New Album 'Be' Will Comfort Fans During The Covid-19 Pandemic
CLIP 11/23/20
Ciara Reveals Her Third Pregnancy Was Tough: 'I Thought I Was Going to Need a Cane'
CLIP 11/23/20
Why Taylor Swift Missed The 2020 American Music Awards Despite Winning Artist Of The Year
CLIP 11/23/20
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry, JLo & More Deliver Epic 2020 AMAs Performances
CLIP 11/23/20
Katy Perry Sings 'Only Love' In Emotional First Performance Since Giving Birth To Daughter Daisy
CLIP 11/22/20
Jennifer Lopez Sets Pulses Racing During Sexy AMAs Performance With Maluma
CLIP 11/22/20
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut At 2020 American Music Awards
CLIP 11/22/20
Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes & Taraji P. Henson Kick Off The 2020 American Music Awards
CLIP 11/22/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Mourn Death Of Dog Lupo: 'We Will Miss Him So Much'
CLIP 11/22/20
Artem Chigvintsev Praises Fiancée Nikki Bella In Romantic Birthday Message: 'You Are My Rock'
CLIP 11/22/20
'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Calls Out 'S**t Talking Director' During Zoom Audition: 'You're Unmuted'
CLIP 11/21/20
Derek Hough Mindblown Over Former 'DWTS' Partner Bindi Irwin's Pregnancy: 'I Love Her So Much!'
CLIP 11/21/20
Jennifer Lopez's Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments
CLIP 11/21/20
Joey King Wears Inflatable Dinosaur Costume To Safely Hug Grandma In Adorable Video
CLIP 11/20/20
Princess Eugenie Is Living In Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage Home
CLIP 11/20/20
Mario Lopez Never Imagined He'd Be Back On 'Saved By The Bell' 3 Decades Later
CLIP 11/20/20
Miranda Kerr 'Adores' Katy Perry & Is 'So Happy' Ex Orlando Bloom Found Love Again
CLIP 11/20/20
Jake Paul Offers To Fight Charli D’Amelio’s Haters: ‘People Should Leave Her The F*** Alone’
CLIP 11/20/20
Lacey Chabert Would 'Love To Revisit' Gretchen Wieners If A 'Mean Girls' Sequel Ever Happened
CLIP 11/20/20
'Welcome To Plathville:' Ethan, Micah & Moriah Celebrate Their First Independence Day
CLIP 11/20/20
Nikki Bella Admits Artem Chigvintsev 'Was Not Happy' About Moving To Napa At First
CLIP 11/20/20
Prince William Honors Princess Diana's Legacy By Surprising Students In Video Call
CLIP 11/20/20
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's New Home Damaged From Flooding: 'It Looks Like A War Zone'
CLIP 11/20/20
Rob Lowe Reflects On Being ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue While Remembering Alex Trebek
CLIP 11/20/20
Boris Kodjoe Reacts To ‘Station 19’ Including Covid-19 Storyline
CLIP 11/20/20
Mario Lopez Eats The Hottest Pepper In The World
CLIP 11/20/20
AnnaLynne McCord Admits She Wasn’t Allowed To Watch ‘Saved By The Bell’ As A Kid
CLIP 11/20/20
Kristen Stewart Admits She's 'Consumed' Over Nailing Princess Diana's Accent
CLIP 11/20/20
Dan Levy Opens Up About Filming First Movie Since 'Schitt's Creek'
CLIP 11/20/20
Halle Berry Shares Intimate Details Of First Orgasm At 11: 'I Did It To Myself'
CLIP 11/20/20
Charli D’Amelio Stays Positive After Losing 1M Followers Amid Controversy: ‘I Am A Good Person’
CLIP 11/20/20
Bobby Brown 'Devastated' By Bobby Brown Jr.'s Death As It's Revealed He Suffered Flu-Like Symptoms
CLIP 11/20/20
Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Receive Sweet Anniversary Gifts From Prince George, Charlotte and Louis!
CLIP 11/19/20
Jason Momoa FaceTimes Young Superfan Battling Cancer & Their Sweet Chat Will Warm Your Heart
CLIP 11/19/20
Why Jason Derulo Picked Up Entire Restaurant's Tab For $112K: Certain Things In Life 'Are Just Worth It'
CLIP 11/19/20
Sophie Turner Gets New Tattoo In Honor Of Baby Daughter Willa
CLIP 11/19/20
Garth Brooks Says Gwen Stefani Is 'Extremely Lucky' To Marry Friend Blake Shelton: 'I Love That Man'
CLIP 11/19/20
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Awarded With 2020’s Cutest Baby Alive
CLIP 11/19/20
Mossimo Giannulli Reports To Prison For 5-Month Sentence For College Admissions Scandal
CLIP 11/19/20
Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Wear Matching Grinch Pajamas For Holiday Baking Video
CLIP 11/19/20
Jeannie Mai Makes Surprise Return To 'The Real' After Emergency Throat Surgery
CLIP 11/19/20
Mario Lopez’s Daughter Gia Adorably Makes Fun Of Dad’s Dancing On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
CLIP 11/19/20
Barack Obama Reveals Why Wife Michelle & Daughters Malia & Sasha Are Badass Women
CLIP 11/19/20
Prince Harry Shares How Military Changed His Life In ‘Stand Up For Heroes’ Fundraiser
CLIP 11/19/20
Will Smith Ends 27-Year Feud With Janet Hubert During Emotional 'Fresh Prince' Reunion
CLIP 11/19/20
Kelly Rowland Says Son Titan Is Thrilled For New Baby: ‘He’s So Hyped’
CLIP 11/19/20
'RHOSLC': Jen Shah Talks Feud With Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks' Marriage Rumors & More | Housewives Nightcap
CLIP 11/19/20
Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dies At 28 (Reports)
CLIP 11/18/20
Prince Harry Keeps Low Profile While Volunteering At Veterans' Charity Event
CLIP 11/18/20
Jonestown Massacre Survivor Shares Her Story 42 Years Later
CLIP 11/18/20
Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Says Duggar Family Marries Young Because 'We Want To Have Sex'
CLIP 11/18/20
Meghan Markle Gave Permission To Someone She Knew To Give ‘Finding Freedom’ Authors Information
CLIP 11/18/20
Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Royal Style Evolutions
CLIP 11/18/20
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Down How She & Common Went From Friends To Dating
CLIP 11/18/20
George Clooney Tells Story Of Night He Gave Suitcases With $1M Cash To 14 Friends
CLIP 11/18/20
Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Inspiring Outlook On Turning 50: Work 'Smarter, Not Harder'
CLIP 11/18/20
50 Cent Reveals Why Mary J. Blige Was A Perfect Fit For 'Power'
CLIP 11/18/20
Naya Rivera's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Months After Her Drowning
CLIP 11/18/20
Goldie Hawn Gushes About Her Chemistry With Kurt Russell: It Feels Like ‘A Good Song’
CLIP 11/18/20
Melissa Joan Hart Open To 'Clarissa Explains It All' Revival: 'Never Say Never'
CLIP 11/18/20
Nikki Bella Reveals How Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Reacted To Ex John Cena's Text
CLIP 11/18/20
JoJo Fletcher & Ashley I. Loved Noah Hopping The Fence For ‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams
CLIP 11/18/20
Beyoncé Releases 80’s Inspired Workout Video For Ivy Park Collection
CLIP 11/18/20
Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Reveals His Perfect Date Night
CLIP 11/18/20
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Matching 'Flight Attendant' Tattoo With Zosia Mamet
CLIP 11/17/20
Family Of Missing Mom Chenell Gilbert Searches For Answers
CLIP 11/17/20
'MasterChef Junior's' Ben Watkins Dies Of Cancer At 14, 3 Years After Losing His Parents
CLIP 11/17/20
Princess Diana's Royal Style Evolution
CLIP 11/17/20
Matthew McConaughey & His Mom Open Up About Their 8-Year Estrangement On 'Red Table Talk'
CLIP 11/17/20
Megan Fox Calls Machine Gun Kelly Romance A 'Once In A Lifetime Thing'
CLIP 11/17/20
Chadwick Boseman’s Throwback Interview Preview | The Vault
CLIP 11/17/20
Rebel Wilson Breaks Down Her Eating Habits After 40-Pound Weight Loss
CLIP 11/17/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.