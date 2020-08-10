Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is speaking out about systemic racism. The royal spoke to Rashad Robinson on Color of Change, where he got candid about systemic racism, hate online, people with privilege and people using that privilege for change, according to Color of Change. Rashad posted about the interview on Instagram writing, “I sat down to talk about online hate, compassion and taking action to make change with my friend Prince Harry this is a little teaser from a longer video we will release later — stay tuned. I’ve appreciated the support he and Meghan have provided to our efforts.”

