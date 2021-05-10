Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are co-creators and executive producers for a new docuseries called “The Me You Can’t See.” The highly anticipated multi-part documentary will explore mental health and emotional well-being. It has a star-studded line up, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, and more. The series will feature illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being and is set to premiere on May 21st, 2021 on Apple TV+.

