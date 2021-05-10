Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince Harry Gets Candid About Mental Health Ahead Of Apple TV+ Docuseries With Oprah

CLIP05/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are co-creators and executive producers for a new docuseries called “The Me You Can’t See.” The highly anticipated multi-part documentary will explore mental health and emotional well-being. It has a star-studded line up, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, and more. The series will feature illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being and is set to premiere on May 21st, 2021 on Apple TV+.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, meghan markle, the me you can't see, docuseries, documentary, Apple TV+
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.