Prince Harry Gets Candid About Fatherhood in Moving Speech

Prince Harry just wants to be the best dad to baby Archie! The Duke of Sussex got super candid about being a role model to his son while honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, during the first National Youth Mentoring Summit. During the Diana Awards National Youth Mentoring Summit, Prince Harry said, “It’s the new found clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day even following in my footsteps.”

