Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to an East London school ahead of International Women's Day, and asked if any men were brave enough to speak on the importance of the day. Aker Okoye accepted the challenge and quickly became a sensation on social media when his expression while hugging the Duchess went viral. The student now has sent an apology to Prince Harry, according to The Sun, for "cuddling" his wife.

Appearing: