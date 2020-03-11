Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry has reportedly been the victim of a series of prank calls by two well-known Russian hoaxsters. According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex spoke to Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, also known as Vovan and Lexus, who posed as environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father over the phone on two separate occasions between December 2019 and January 2020. In the alleged calls, Harry reportedly spoke about his and Meghan's decision to step back from senior royal duties, politics, climate change and other topics. The palace declined to comment on the reported phone calls to NBC News.

