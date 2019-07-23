Prince Harry Does Adorable Dance with Dr. Jane Goodall After Cuddling With Baby Archie

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry is just monkeying around with Dr. Jane Goodall! The Duke of Sussex and the renowned conservationist reenacted a "chimp greeting" and shared an adorable dance together at the Roots & Shoots leadership meeting. At the event, the famed primatologist also revealed that she met Prince Harry's son Archie. At the special meeting at Windsor Castle, the famed primatologist revealed that she had a cuddle session with the newest royal when she visited their home earlier this summer.

