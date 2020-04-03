Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's biggest cheerleader was right by her side as she recorded the voiceover for the new Disney+ documentary "Elephant." Filmmakers Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Roy Conli shared details from their experience of working with the Duchess — and revealed that Prince Harry even joined her in the studio. "It was amazing having him there," Berlowitz told PEOPLE magazine. "He had a connection to Botswana, of course." But Harry wasn't just there to observe! The Duke of Sussex also gave his wife a little direction from what he called "the cheap seats." Linfield revealed with a laugh that, "Harry was correcting her pronunciation!"

