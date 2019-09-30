Prince Harry Channels His Inner Influencer In First-Ever Royal Instagram Takeover!

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry did his first-ever Instagram takeover in an epic fashion. The royal was in charge of posting for National Geographic on sept. 30, 2019 while on his royal tour of Africa. A snap was shared of him shooting photos while on his back under some trees in Malawi. "Hi everyone! I'm so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @natgeo and to guest-edit this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favorites," Harry wrote. "Today I'm in Liwonde National Park, Malawi an important stop on our official tour of southern Africa, planting trees for the queens commonwealth canopy."

