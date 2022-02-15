Main Content

Prince Harry Celebrates Super Bowl Win In Rams Locker Room, Hangs With Cedric The Entertainer & More

CLIP02/15/22

Prince Harry is embracing American tradition by going to the Super Bowl! The Duke of Sussex was spotted celebrating the big game with several other celebrities over the weekend. Cedric The Entertainer posted a shot of himself shaking hands with Harry on Instagram on Monday. Country music star Mickey Guyton also shared that she ran into the former royal, posing for a pic with the 37-year-old. "I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit," she captioned the shot.

