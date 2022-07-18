Main Content

Prince Harry Calls Meghan Markle His 'Soulmate' During Heartfelt Speech At UN General Assembly

CLIP07/18/22

Prince Harry is showing some love for his soulmate. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the UN General Assembly in New York City on Monday, where Harry gave a moving speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day. "It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife. And it's why so much of my work is based there," Harry said.

