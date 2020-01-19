Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry has finally broken his silence on the bombshell news that he and Meghan Markle would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family. In a speech at a charity dinner on Sunday, Harry told guests at the event that while he had wanted to continue serving the Queen without public funding, it simply “wasn’t possible.” The Prince got emotional when he admitted how sad he was that “it has come to this,” but also assured the public that his views and causes he has worked so hard for in the past would never change.

