Prince Harry Bonds With Kids At Children's Hospital 30 Years After Princess Diana's Visit

New dad Prince Harry is a natural around children! For today's Royal Update, Access goes inside the Duke of Sussex's fun-filled visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital, which comes nearly 30 years after his late mother Princess Diana's own visit there. Harry played with tots, received gifts for baby Archie and even signed the same guest book that Diana did in 1989. Access also takes a look at the lavish festivities in the works for Meghan Markle's upcoming 38th birthday on August 4, as well as Kensington Palace's recent response to rumors that Kate Middleton got a "baby botox" procedure.

