Prince Harry has returned to the UK. The Duke of Sussex reportedly arrived in his native Britain on Sunday morning, two days after grandfather Prince Philip’s death. Buckingham Palace confirmed over the weekend that Harry was planning to attend Philip’s funeral, which will take place on April 17. Harry traveled without wife Meghan Markle, who is due to give birth to the couple’s baby girl this summer. A palace spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that Meghan’s physician advised her not to accompany Harry overseas.

