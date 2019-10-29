Prince Harry Appears In High Spirits And Even Cracks Jokes For Launch Of Invictus Games

Is Beyoncé Singing The Theme Song For The New James Bond Movie? The Beyhive Thinks So!
CLIP 01/10/20
A royal jokester! Prince Harry arrived at the 2019 Invictus Games on Oct. 29, 2019. The royal was seen pointing to his watch, seemingly apologizing and joking for being a tad late to the event, in video obtained by Express. He appeared to be in high spirits at the event sporting a cheeky grin as he met with people and the crowd of vets that greeted him seemed super amused at his antics. While posing with a group, one person even seemingly gave the Duke of Sussex bunny ears!