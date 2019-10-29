Prince Harry Appears In High Spirits And Even Cracks Jokes For Launch Of Invictus Games

Also available on the NBC app

A royal jokester! Prince Harry arrived at the 2019 Invictus Games on Oct. 29, 2019. The royal was seen pointing to his watch, seemingly apologizing and joking for being a tad late to the event, in video obtained by Express. He appeared to be in high spirits at the event sporting a cheeky grin as he met with people and the crowd of vets that greeted him seemed super amused at his antics. While posing with a group, one person even seemingly gave the Duke of Sussex bunny ears!

