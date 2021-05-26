Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are continuing the conversation surrounding mental health. The pair are set to host a town hall-style conversation special for Apple TV+ tied to their five-part series "The Me You Can't See." The companion episode, which is titled "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," will drop May 29 for free on Apple TV+. The special will "reunite with advisors and participants for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here," according to the press release.

