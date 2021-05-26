Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie just made a sweet cameo in an adorable father-son moment you may not have seen! Archie appeared in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV+ docuseries “The Me You Can't See,” and can be eyed swinging next to his dad. Archie’s appearance comes amid Harry’s admission about why he wanted to step down as a senior royal and focus more on his family. “I then had a son, who I would far rather be solely focused on, rather than every time I look in his eyes wondering whether my wife is going to end up like my mother and I'm going to have to look after him myself. That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped, and feeling controlled through fear. Both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. Certainly, now I will never be bullied into silence,” Harry revealed in the docuseries. Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan are expecting a baby girl this summer.

