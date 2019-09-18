Access
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Choir Hits The High Notes In Emotional Performance

The Kingdom Choir stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018, and the singing group hasn't slowed down since. The breakout performers' choir director Karen Gibson – aka "Britain's godmother of gospel" – spilled all the details on that "magical" and "surreal" day, getting to meet Meghan and Harry and snagging a game-changing record deal. Then, the group performed a powerful rendition of "Amazing Grace." The Kingdom Choir's Stand By Me Tour across North America continues through Nov. 9.

