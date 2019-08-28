Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nursery For Archie Honors Princess Diana

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping Princess Diana's memory close for baby Archie. According to Us Weekly, the royal parents have already made the late princess a part of their infant's life by framing a photograph of her in his nursery. Aug. 31 marks 22 years since Diana's tragic death. In the years since her passing, Harry has kept her legacy alive both by continuing her humanitarian work and passing on special symbols of her – like adding her diamonds in Meghan's engagement ring.

Appearing: