Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently all about that spa life! A source has revealed to The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex like to unwind by indulging in pedicures and massages at a luxe hotel called Coworth Park in Ascot. They also reportedly will have the therapists from the spa sent over to their Frogmore Cottage so they can have some private "me time."

Appearing: