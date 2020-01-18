Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached an agreement with the Queen about their new royal roles. In a statement on Jan. 18, the Queen announced that the family has "found a constructive and supportive way forward" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, after "many months of conversations and more recent discussions." The monarch acknowledged the "intense scrutiny" the couple has faced and shared support for "their wish for a more independent life," adding that she is "particularly proud" of how "quickly" Meghan "became one of the family." An additional statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that a "new model" will start in the spring, requiring the Sussexes to "step back from royal duties" and stop using their HRH titles since they "are no longer working members of the royal family." Harry and Meghan will "continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty" and have expressed intent to repay the cost of remodeling Frogmore Cottage, "which will remain their UK family home," the palace confirmed.

