Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day by giving back. The duo sent food trucks to provide meals for volunteers and staff who attended events at The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday. Dr. Bernice A. King shared the gesture on twitter. "Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for The King Center’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today," she wrote.

