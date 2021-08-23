Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are helping others. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided support to the Women for Afghan Women organization via their foundation Archewell, to help its efforts to evacuate women, children and families during the current Taliban takeover. "We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff," the organization's social media accounts posted.

