Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing with the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed their support on their website Archewell. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the statement read. Their support for Ukraine came after news broke that Russia launched multiple attacks on Ukraine on Thursday.

