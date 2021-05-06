Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving us another look at Archie! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new picture of their son to celebrate his second birthday! In the sepia-toned photo Archie’s back is to the camera as he holds a large bouquet of balloons in his right hand. We can’t see little Archie’s face, but we can see that he is already sporting an impressive mop of hair, looking more like his dad every day! The new picture comes hours after the royal couple announced that they are launching a Covid-19 vaccine fundraiser in honor of Archie’s special day.

