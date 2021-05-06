Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie is celebrating his second birthday - and his parents are asking fans to do their part in honor of his special day! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Archewell website that the they want to "uplift, protect, and care for one another" by advocating for "equal access" to the Covid-19 vaccine amid the ongoing pandemic. Sharing, "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect."

