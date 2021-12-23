Also available on the nbc app

It's a jolly holiday with the Sussexes! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally introducing their daughter, Lilibet, to the world through their holiday card. The festive card, which was released on Thursday, shows the family of four beaming with excitement as baby Lili giggles in the air while Meghan holds her up. This is the first time the Duke and Duchess have released a photo with their little girl.

