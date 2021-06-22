Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were already planning out their daughter's future before she was even born. Before the proud parents welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered online domains in their daughter's special name. "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," a spokesperson for the couple told People.

Appearing: