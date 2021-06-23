Main Content

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Plan Royal Exit In Dramatic New Trailer For Lifetime Movie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's story is getting told. Lifetime just dropped the trailer for their upcoming dramatic retelling of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to exit their royal life in a new movie dubbed, "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace." In the clip, Harry, who is played by Jordan Dean, is seen comforting Meghan, who is portrayed by Sydney Morton, over Meghan's harsh treatment in the British tabloids.

