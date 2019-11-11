Prince Harry And Meghan Markle May Celebrate Baby Archie's First Christmas In The United States

Also available on the NBC app

It's beginning to look a lot like a royal Christmas! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may celebrate the holiday in the United States during their six-week break to focus on family time. It has been rumored the couple and baby Archie will spend Thanksgiving stateside with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, but now Hello! magazine reports they could also remain abroad for Christmas — instead of returning to England for Queen Elizabeth's annual festivities at Sandringham Castle.

