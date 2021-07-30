Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making major moves for their production company, Archewell. According to Deadline, the royal couple just hired former Disney Plus exec Chanel Psynik to be the head of unscripted projects for their lucrative deal with Netflix. And it appears she has an acquaintance in common with Prince Harry—British soccer star David Beckham! One of Chanel’s projects for Disney+ was securing an unscripted series with the famous soccer player. News of Chanel joining the Archewell team comes two weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their second project with Netflix—an animated series called Pearl. Archewell Productions was founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020 and its goal is to produce programming that uplifts people.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution