Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Been Nominated For An Emmy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now have a new title—Emmy nominee! The royal couple’s explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey has earned them a 2021 Emmy nomination. The nominations were announced on Tuesday. Their interview is up for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special and it has some stiff competition—it’s running against David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” “United Shades of America W. Kamau Bell,” “Vice,” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” Back in March the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah and got candid about life in the royal family and opened up about many deeply personal struggles they’ve faced.

