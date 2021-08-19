Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets. The couple reportedly believe they made the right decision when stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in early 2020. Long-standing royal reporter, Omid Scobie and author of "Finding Freedom" told People that the couple are happy with their path. "If we look at where they are now, they feel that it worked out in the best possible way in the end," he said.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution