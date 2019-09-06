Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Divulge Details For Upcoming Africa Family Tour With Baby Archie

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip is right around the corner! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to announce more details about their upcoming royal tour of Africa with baby Archie. The family of three will arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 23, where the couple will focus on women's rights, mental health and HIV/AIDS. A source tells People the parents hope to "include Archie at some point in the program, but it is difficult because he is 5 months old."

Appearing: