Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly skipping out on the Queen's pre-Christmas parties this week! According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the Monarch that they would not be attending the holiday parties due to their six-week break from public duties. "As the couple made clear a few weeks ago, they are taking some time away together as a family," a royal source told Daily Mail. "This means that they will miss Christmas events," the insider added.

